Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
As Lalu returns to India post surgery, his daughter Rohini appeals: ‘Help us take care of his health’

Lalu Prasad Yadav underwent a successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore in December, in which Rohini Acharya had donated one of her kidneys to her father.

Rohini Acharya with father, Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Twitter/@RohiniAcharya2)
RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya Saturday shared a heartfelt note about her father’s health as left Singapore for India after undergoing a successful kidney transplant. In an appeal on Twitter, Rohini requested those who would meet him to wear face masks and save him from infection.

“I have an important thing to say about the health of our leader, respected Lalu ji. Doctors have said that Papa has to be saved from infection and thus they have advised that he doesn’t meet a lot of people. Even if someone has to meet him, doctors have said they should wear face masks,” Rohini tweeted. “Your love for Papa is limitless. I just want to say that whenever you meet him, please wear a mask and help us take care of his health.”

Lalu underwent a successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore in December, in which Rohini donated one of her kidneys to her father. Lalu’s son and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav had expressed delight that both his father and sister were recovering well following the surgery.

“After a successful kidney transplant operation, Papa has been shifted from the operation theatre to the ICU. Donor elder sister Rohini Acharya and our national president are fine. Gratitudes to all those who prayed for them and wished them well,” he had tweeted, sharing a video of his father at the hospital.

Rohini Saturday also shared a video of Lalu being taken to the airport in Singapore. “I only have one request, do not let a daughter’s resolve/determination go in vain. Take care of my father’s health.”

Lalu, who has been convicted in several cases related to the Bihar fodder scam, is out on bail on medical grounds.

Rohini was previously lauded for her decision to donate a kidney to her father.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 12:44 IST
