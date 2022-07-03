scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Lalu falls from stairs, fractures shoulder

Prasad, who suffers from many health complications and is planning a trip abroad for treatment of kidney problems, was rushed to a hospital.

By: PTI | Patna |
July 3, 2022 11:10:23 pm
RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav (File)

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Sunday fractured his shoulder and injured his back after a fall, a source close to his family said.

The former Bihar chief minister, who has been staying at the residence of his wife Rabri Devi, an ex-CM herself, tripped on the stairs of the house.

Prasad, who suffers from many health complications and is planning a trip abroad for treatment of kidney problems, was rushed to a hospital.

“Tests showed a fracture in his shoulder. A crepe bandage was tied around the affected area and he was allowed to return home with a prescription of medicines,” said the close aide.

Besides pain in the shoulder and the back, the septuagenarian was “experiencing no problems”.

Convicted in a number of fodder scam cases over the years by a special CBI court at Ranchi, the RJD supremo was released on bail a couple of months ago.

