Khan Sir’s Patna coaching centre vandalised, guard assaulted, educator links it to Bihar Police recruitment results

After learning of the incident, proprietor and educator Faizal Khan reached the coaching centre around 11:30 pm. (Photo: Screengrab from Video on X/@PTI_News)

A coaching institute run by educator and YouTuber Khan Sir in Patna was allegedly targeted in an incident of vandalism and assault late Tuesday night, prompting a police investigation and heightened security in the area.

Patna Police said they received information regarding stone-pelting and vandalism at the Khan Global Studies coaching institute under the Kadamkuan police station limits around 10:10 pm on June 2.

“A police team reached the spot immediately and initiated an inquiry. Based on questioning of local residents and examination of CCTV footage from the area, investigators found that 15 to 20 persons allegedly associated with another coaching institute, Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute, were involved in the stone-pelting and vandalism,” an officer said.