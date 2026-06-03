Khan Sir’s Patna coaching centre vandalised, guard assaulted, educator links it to Bihar Police recruitment results

A coaching institute run by educator and YouTuber Khan Sir in Patna was allegedly targeted in an incident of vandalism and assault late Tuesday night, prompting a police investigation and heightened security in the area.
Patna Police said they received information regarding stone-pelting and vandalism at the Khan Global Studies coaching institute under the Kadamkuan police station limits around 10:10 pm on June 2.
“A police team reached the spot immediately and initiated an inquiry. Based on questioning of local residents and examination of CCTV footage from the area, investigators found that 15 to 20 persons allegedly associated with another coaching institute, Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute, were involved in the stone-pelting and vandalism,” an officer said.
Police also clarified that there was no evidence of firing during the incident. “No confirmation of firing has emerged from the CCTV footage,” the officer said, adding that raids were being conducted to arrest those involved and that further legal action was underway.
The incident reportedly involved a group of men assaulting a security guard at the institute. The injured guard was admitted to hospital for treatment. Property at the institute was also allegedly damaged during the attack.
After learning of the incident, proprietor and educator Faizal Khan reached the coaching centre around 11:30 pm. Speaking about the attack, he alleged that “anti-social elements” had entered the premises, assaulted the guards and damaged property.
“Classes had got over, results of Bihar Police recruitment had come, thousands qualified, we were tired, then some anti-social elements came, started threatening, and beat up the guard,” he said.
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Khan linked the incident to the recent Bihar Police recruitment examination results, claiming that thousands of students from his institute had been selected. He said a felicitation programme had been organised for successful candidates and alleged that, after the event, some individuals came to the institute and threatened that it would be “blown up” within two days.
The educator also expressed suspicion that people connected with rival coaching institutes could be behind the attack, though he acknowledged that the matter was under investigation. “They seem to be coaching people. They are hassled by the low fees, I feel poor also have the right to study,” he said, alleging that some operators were opposed to his institute because it offered education at affordable rates.
The police officer, meanwhile, said that the initial investigation suggested some students were involved in the assault and in tearing down posters of the institute.
On Wednesday morning, a group of students enrolled at the institute gathered outside the coaching centre to protest against the attack. Police have since increased security in the area as the investigation continues.
Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance.
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