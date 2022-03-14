Khagaria teachers call off strike as officials say will clear dues

Four Khagaria teachers on Monday called off their hunger strike after the district education authorities assured them of clearing their arrears of 32 months and paying one-month salary since their latest date of appointment.

Appointed thrice in the past 15 years for the same job without ever getting terminated, they had been sitting on a dharna outside the district collectorate since March 2. The Indian Express on Monday carried a report, “Appointed thrice in 15 yrs for same job, 5 teachers now denied 32-month arrears”, highlighting their plight. However, only four teachers had been staging the protest and the fifth one stayed away.

Sanjeev Kumar, one of the teachers, said: “The district programme officer (establishment) assured us verbally that we would be paid our dues of 32 months and salary of one month from the latest date of appointment in February this year.”

Earlier, these teachers were appointed in 2007 and again in 2013.

Sanjeev said if the Education Department did not keep their promise this time, they would have no option but to move the Patna High Court again. Of the 11 teachers whose appointment was cancelled, five — Sanjeev, Antash Praveen, Anuradha Rani, Pinki Kumari and Sushma Dayal — were reinstated and given fresh (second) appointment letter on July 22, 2013, after the HC ratified the appellate authority decision in May 2013.

They continued to get salary till October 2017. But their salary was discontinued from November 2017 to June 2019 without the Education Department citing any reason.

In January 2018, they moved the court again for resumption for their salary. Before the HC responded to the petitioners’ writ, the Education Department passed an order on June 1, 2019, resuming their salary and also clearing arrears till June 2019.

However, they received another jolt when the appellate authority on July 30, 2019, passed an order, saying those teachers appointed on the basis of 2006 selection would no longer get their salary if the HC’s 2013 order was not adhered to. But the five teachers, who were freshly appointed as per the HC order, contended that the appellate authority order should not have been applied to them. Yet, their salary had been held even as they continued to work.