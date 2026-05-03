Key accused in Bihar road-rage killing, carrying Rs 25,000 bounty, killed in encounter
The case involved the killing of 28-year-old Harsh Kumar Singh and serious injuries to his father, Chandan Singh, following a dispute triggered by a minor vehicle collision in Siwan. Harsh Singh, nephew of former MLC and BJP leader Manoj Kumar Singh, died on the spot while his father remains under treatment in Patna
A Rs 25,000 rewardee accused in the road rage killing of a BJP leader’s nephew was shot dead in a police encounter in Bihar’s Siwan district on Sunday, officials said.
The accused, identified as Sonu Yadav, was shot during an exchange of fire with police near Gaushihata village under Barharia police station limits. According to sources, he sustained a bullet injury to the chest during the encounter.
Officials said Sonu Yadav, a resident of Sareya village under Husainganj police station, was among the key accused in the firing incident reported earlier this week. The case involved the killing of 28-year-old Harsh Kumar Singh and serious injuries to his father, Chandan Singh, following a dispute triggered by a minor vehicle collision near the Laxmipur-Andar Dhala overbridge.
Harsh Singh, nephew of former MLC and BJP leader Manoj Kumar Singh, died on the spot after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds, while his father remains under treatment in Patna.
Police said teams were actively searching for those involved and had stepped up pressure. Acting on specific intelligence inputs that Sonu Yadav was hiding in the Barharia area with associates, a police team launched a search operation and cordoned off the location.
“As the police team moved in, the accused opened fire, prompting retaliatory action,” an officer said. In the ensuing exchange, Sonu Yadav was killed.
The development comes amid a broader crackdown in the case. Police said another accused, Sunil Yadav, was arrested from Laddi Bazaar under Jamo police station limits over the weekend, and a car was recovered from his possession.
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Earlier, another accused, Chhotu Yadav, was injured in a separate encounter during police raids. He sustained bullet injuries to his legs while allegedly attempting to flee after opening fire at the police team. He is undergoing treatment and is reported to be stable.
According to investigators, the sequence began when Harsh Kumar Singh and his father stopped by the roadside while on their way to attend a function. A minor collision with another vehicle led to an argument that escalated into violence, with the assailants opening fire.
Police had formed a special investigation team under senior officials, using technical evidence, CCTV footage and intelligence inputs to identify those involved.
Search operations are ongoing to apprehend the remaining absconding accused, officials said.
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In a separate incident last week in Bhagalpur’s Sultanganj area, the main accused in the killing of a municipal executive officer, identified as Ramdhani Yadav, was also killed in a police encounter during an arms recovery operation after he allegedly opened fire while attempting to flee.
Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance.
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An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment.
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