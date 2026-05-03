Key accused in Bihar road-rage killing, carrying Rs 25,000 bounty, killed in encounter

Police said teams were actively searching for those involved and had stepped up pressure. (Express Photo)

A Rs 25,000 rewardee accused in the road rage killing of a BJP leader’s nephew was shot dead in a police encounter in Bihar’s Siwan district on Sunday, officials said.

The accused, identified as Sonu Yadav, was shot during an exchange of fire with police near Gaushihata village under Barharia police station limits. According to sources, he sustained a bullet injury to the chest during the encounter.

Officials said Sonu Yadav, a resident of Sareya village under Husainganj police station, was among the key accused in the firing incident reported earlier this week. The case involved the killing of 28-year-old Harsh Kumar Singh and serious injuries to his father, Chandan Singh, following a dispute triggered by a minor vehicle collision near the Laxmipur-Andar Dhala overbridge.