Kendra Vidyalayas await land, more branches in Bihar; state stresses on local quota

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has expressed its inability to meet the Bihar government’s condition that at least 50% of the students on their rolls be locals. While this standoff continues, 14 KVs in the state have not been able to function to their capacity due to non-allotment of land.

The KVs generally admit wards of Central and state government employees, and Bihar has 52 such schools. Sources said that the delay in land allotment means the process to get the state more KVs is also stuck.

The KVS is believed to have communicated to the state government that in every KV more than 50% of the students are already locals, and it is not in a position to put down such a guarantee on paper. In a letter on June 29, 2017, then additional commissioner (administration), KVS, G K Srivastava wrote to the Education Secretary of Bihar saying, “While the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan cannot give an undertaking of admitting minimum 50% and maximum 75% locals, it is worth mentioning that enrollment of Bihar students in existing Kendriya Vidyalayas is 62.07%.”

One of those who had vociferously demanded land for the KVs was Upendra Kushwaha, at the time the Union minister of state for education. He has been quiet since he joined the ruling JD(U) in March 2021.

Among the KVs awaiting land is the one in Buxar, which started 18 years ago, in 2003, and continues to function from 13 rooms of a government school. In 2014, the Buxar administration identified a 3.81 acre plot for the school, but the KVS pointed out that they needed at least 5 acres. The KVS was then assured verbally by the district administration that additional land would be provided. However, the land it was hoping to get is owned by the Water Resources Department, and a no objection certificate from them is awaited.

Apart from the Buxar one, the KVs not allotted land yet are in Aurangabad, Banka, Barauni, Chhapra, Darbhanga (two schools), Hajipur, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Siwan, Maharajganj, Motihari and Lakhidarai.

One of those leading the campaign for land for the Buxar KV is its former student Chandan Katyaan. “There is an NDA government in Bihar and at the Centre. Yet, why is it being made out to be a matter between the Centre and state,” he said.

Bihar Additional Chief Secretary (Education) Sanjay Kumar said: “We are looking into the matter.” But JD(U) sources said that with the state government’s thrust on a high school in every panchayat, land for KVs could take some more time.