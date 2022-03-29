JD(U) state secretary shot dead outside home near Patna

Janata Dal (United) state secretary and vice-chairman of Danapur Nagar Parishad, Dipak Mehta (47), was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside his house in Danapur, barely 10 km from Patna, on Monday night, the police said. They suspect the murder may have been the fallout of political and business rivalry.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The incident took place around 10.15 pm when Mehta was walking outside his residence, the police said, adding that when he opened the gates of the house to let in a sand-laden vehicle, assailants on two motorcycles fired 10 rounds at him at close range.

Mehta was rushed to a private hospital in Patna where he was declared brought dead, the officers said. His supporters later staged a protest by blocking traffic on the Patna-Danapur road for close to two hours.

Mehta had unsuccessfully contested the last Assembly election for the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) – which has now merged with the JD (U) – from Danapur against RJD’s Ritlal Yadav, who went on to win.

An officer with Danapur police said, “We have found five empty cartridges from the spot. Sophisticated weapons seem to have been used in the incident.” Further investigation is underway.