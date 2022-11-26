scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

JDU slams Centre over GST compensation

“The VAT system was much better as it was the state government that used to collect it. Not only did it (the Centre) stop compensating for replacing VAT with GST, but it also levied five per cent GST on hospital beds and some life-saving drugs,” JD(U) spokesperson Sunil Singh said.

bihar news, bihar gst compensation, JDU, GST compensation, Janata Dal United, JD(U), VAT value added tax, Goods and Services tax GST, Indian Express, India news, current affairs“Ever since GST was brought in 2017, the Centre has so far given Rs 5,55,121 crore to all states and UTs. Of this, Bihar got only Rs 15,441 crore, which is 2.78 per cent of the total amount, whereas Bihar accounts for 8.6 per cent of total population of the country,” he added.

The JD(U) on Friday targeted the Centre over the issue of GST compensation to states.

“The VAT system was much better as it was the state government that used to collect it. Not only did it (the Centre) stop compensating for replacing VAT with GST, but it also levied  five per cent GST on hospital beds and some life-saving drugs,” JD(U) spokesperson Sunil Singh said.

“Ever since GST was brought in 2017, the Centre has so far given Rs 5,55,121 crore to all states and UTs. Of this, Bihar got only Rs 15,441 crore, which is 2.78 per cent of the total amount, whereas Bihar accounts for 8.6 per cent of total population of the country,” he added.

JD(U) leader Rahul Kumar said: “We lodge a protest with the Centre on three counts — a state like Bihar feeling financial pangs after average Rs 4,000 annual compensatory fund getting withdrawn from this year, levying tax on essential items affecting the poor, and compensating Covid relief fund against GST compensation.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...Premium
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Ex-ISI boss, ‘mullah general’ Asim Munir is Pakistan Army chi...Premium
Ex-ISI boss, ‘mullah general’ Asim Munir is Pakistan Army chi...
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water

In response, BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand told The Indian Express: “JD(U) has been crying foul for more GST share. Every state is being compensated as per recommendations of the 15th finance commission… Presently, revenue collected from GST is shared equally between the Centre and states. The collection from cess levied on luxury, demerit and sin goods is used entirely to compensate states for revenue loss due to GST implementation”.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-11-2022 at 01:37:33 am
Next Story

Measles outbreak in mumbai: Form task force, rope in religious leaders & NGOs for awareness, officials told

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close