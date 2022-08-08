August 8, 2022 2:21:18 pm
Amid a brewing political storm in Bihar, the opposition RJD on Monday said it was ready to “embrace” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his JD(U) if he broke ranks with the BJP.
RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tiwary said that convening meetings of legislators by both parties on Tuesday were a clear indication that the situation was extraordinary.
“Personally, I am not aware of the goings on. But we cannot ignore the fact that both parties, which together had sufficient numbers to muster a majority, have convened such meetings when an assembly session is not round the corner,” Tiwary told reporters here.
“If Nitish chooses to dump NDA, what choice do we have except to embrace him (‘gale lagaenge’). RJD is committed to fighting the BJP. If the chief minister decides to join this fight, we will have to take him along,” said Tiwary.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Patna News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze
Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years agoPremium
Delhi Crime Season 2: Shefali Shah's Vartika Chaturvedi is on hunt for diabolical serial killers
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Fahadh Faasil’s Malayankunju to stream on Prime Video from August 11
Ready to embrace JD(U) if Nitish breaks ranks with BJP: RJD
‘We pretty much achieved it, but that’s not the end of the road for us’: Rohit Sharma in his dressing room address
CWG 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur rues trend of mistakes in big final
Five reasons why you should replace regular oil with avocado oil
Chennai This Week: Colorful Skies, some laughter and soulful music
Haryana Assembly monsoon session begins today, legislators to use only tabs
Nitish Kumar vs BJP: How the numbers stack up in Bihar Assembly
JEE Main 2022 topper Shrenik Mohan Sakala switched to CBSE for better JEE preparation
Gold Silver Rate Today(August 8): Bullion prices mixed in spot, futures gain
JEE Main 2022: Girl topper Palli Jalajakshi shares top spot with friend Menda Hima Vamsi
Why Australia’s Tahlia McGrath was allowed to play Commonwealth Games women’s cricket final despite Covid-positive test