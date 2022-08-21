JDU national executive, council to meet on Sept 3, 4 in Patna

The JD(U) will hold meetings of its national executive and national council in Patna on September 3 and 4 respectively.
Party general secretary Afaque Ahmed Khan said organisational issues and membership drive will be discussed over the two days. The meetings assume significance as they come in the wake of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to snap his party’s ties with the BJP and join hands with the RJD-Congress-Left alliance.
Kumar’s move has infused some fresh energy in the otherwise dispirited opposition camp and given rise to speculation that he may emerge as its prime ministerial candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The national executive and the national council are the two most important organisational bodies of the JD(U).
