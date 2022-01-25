JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha to take part in Samrat Ashok Shaurya yatra

Janata Dal (United) parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha on Monday said that he will take part in a yatra from Vaishaligarh to Kumhrar in Patna to “make people realise the importance” of the emperor Ashok’s legacy. The development comes amid row over “defamatory comments” against the ancient ruler by writer and BJP leader, Daya Prakash Sinha, with the JD(U) continuing its demand for Sinha’s resignation.

The 40-km “Samrat Ashok Shaurya yatra” from Vaishaligarh in Vaishali district to Patna’s famed Ashokan site of Kumhrar is being organised by an apolitical forum, Mahtama Phule Samata Parishad. The yatra has a tagline of Ashok ka apman, nahi sahega Hindustan (India will not tolerate insult of emperor Ashok)”.

Kushwaha told The Indian Express: “We fully endorse the concerns raised by the forum organising the yatra to make people realise importance of Ashok’s great legacy. Such reactions are natural after what writer Daya Prakash Sinha said about the ancient king. We stick to our demand of taking back all awards given to the writer.”

Sinha received the Sahitya Akamemi award 2021 for his drama, Samrat Ashok. In an interview to a Hindi newspaper, Sinha had likened Ashok to Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.