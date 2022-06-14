JD(U) reacts to ally BJP’s ‘give incentive to control population’ demand, says only education and awareness will help

Days after Bihar BJP president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal demanded the Nitish Kumar government to start giving incentives to encourage population control, the Janata Dal (United) Tuesday offered a point-wise rebuttal to the ally’s claims and added that education and awareness, not incentives will help curb population.

JD(U) MLC and party spokesperson Neeraj Kumar also said it is wrong to blame Muslims for the population growth as the difference between Muslim and Hindu fertility rate had gone down from 1.1 in 1992 to 0.36 in the latest health survey.

The Indian Express on 10 June had carried a report ‘Bihar population control: After Nitish no to law, ally BJP for rewarding those with only two kids’.

Earlier, senior BJP leaders, including Union minister Giriraj Singh and Bihar BJP minister Neeraj Singh Bablu, had demanded a population control law and some extraordinary measures to control population.

Responding to BJP, Neeraj Kumar told The Indian Express: “BJP has been giving half-truths on the population in Bihar. As per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), Bihar’s fertility rate in 2019-21 was 2.98 as against 3.41 in the 2015-16 NFHS-4. It is a fact that the fertility rate has dipped fastest in Bihar after Nagaland in 2019-21 when Bihar’s fertility rate dipped at 0.43 as against the national average of 0.2.”

Neeraj Kumar added, “It is also wrong to blame Muslims for the population rise as the difference between Hindu and Muslim fertility rates have come down from 1.1 in NFHS-1 in 1992 to 0.36 in 2019-21 (NFHS-5). Between 1992 and 2021, Muslims’ fertility rate across the country was 0.74 more than Hindus.”

The JD(U) MLC added that citing logic of high population density for Bihar’s backwardness was also “fallacious”. He said, “After all, Kerala has more population density than Bihar and yet it has managed to keep its fertility rate in control. There have been two population control models, one followed by countries like Brazil and China, where it failed and the second model is that of education and awareness, good health system and ways to alleviate poverty. The 10 countries which showed the way in faster population control include six Muslim-dominated countries like Bangladesh, Kuwait, Algeria, Tunusia, Morocco and Iran.”

The JD(U) leader reminded how a vasectomy drive carried out by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1976 had failed. “It is also worth recalling that the Atal Behari Vajpayee government had set up a population control commission that had made recommendations of giving benefits to those government officials who have no more than two children. But the NDA government had shot down the idea and had given preference to education”.

Reacting to Dr Jaiswal’s demand of incentivising population control, Neeraj Kumar sought to know why the NDA had discontinued incentives being given to families of those having no more than two children since 1979.