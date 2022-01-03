JD (U)’s demand for special status for Bihar not practical: State BJP chief

The JD(U)’s demand for special status for Bihar was not a “practical” one and there is “no point in raising (the) pitch” as it was previously not recommended by the 14th Finance Commission, BJP’s state unit chief said on Monday.

BJP’s alliance partner in Bihar, the Janata Dal (United) has for long pressed for special status for the state and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has previously raised the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi previously.

The JD(U) said on Monday that the Finance Commission’s recommendation was not set in stone.

“There is no point in raising pitch for special status for Bihar as the demand was rejected by 14th Finance Commission. Bihar has been any way getting more funds than some of the states. Maharashtra has a higher population than Bihar, but Bihar still gets 10 per cent of central share as against six per cent by Maharashtra,” BJP state president and Bettiah MP Sanjay Jaiswal told The Indian Express.

In 2015, the government accepted the recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission, which effectively scrapped the concept of Special Category State (SCS). In a special category state, the Centre-state funding of centrally-sponsored schemes is split in the ratio of 90:10, higher than the 60:40 or 80:20 splits in other (non-SCS) states.

For the last few years, Bihar has an annual budget of over Rs 2.25 lakh crore, about 70 per cent of which comes under central schemes.

The JD(U) kept up with the demand on Monday. “The Finance Commission that had earlier rejected our special category status demand is not a holy book that cannot be changed. Recently, Bihar deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad, in his presentation before the Centre also stressed meed for special assistance to Bihar. Besides, the Bihar legislature had unanimously passed its resolution on this demand,” the party’s national spokesperson KC Tyagi said on Monday.

On Monday, when asked about the JD(U)’s demand, BJP’s Jaiswal said: “If Bihar gets it, five other states including Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Orissa can qualify. In any case, it is not a practical demand.”

Jaiswal also stressed the need for development of a Ramayana Circuit yatra — to tell people “more about the Hindu culture” and to boost tourism.

The Ramayana Circuit under the Centre’s Swadesh Darshan Scheme involves a train route that links several regions associated with the Hindu epic Ramayan.

When asked if the BJP was under pressure from its ideological head, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), to push central government projects in the state, Jaiswal said only the RSS mouthpiece could answer that. “In any case, we talk about central projects”, he said.