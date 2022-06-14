JD (U) suspends four leaders, including spokesperson Dr Ajay Alok

The JD (U) suspended its four leaders, including its spokesperson Dr Ajay Alok, for anti-party activities on Tuesday. Sources said the four leaders were “close” to senior JD (U) leader and Union Minister RCP Singh, who has been recently denied re-nomination to Rajya Sabha. Singh may soon have to resign from Prime Minister Modi’s cabinet as his RS term comes to an end on July 7. These leaders, according to JD(U) sources, had been airing their personal views that did not fall in line with that of the party’s, on public and social media platforms.

The other suspended leaders include state secretaries Anil Kumar and Bipin Kumar and another senior leader Jitendra Neeraj. JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha said in a statement that some party functionaries had been running parallel programmes against party lines. “This has been sending a wrong message among party cadres. Despite the party’s instruction of not airing their personal views, these functionaries went against the party diktat. All the four are being relieved of their party posts and have been suspended from the primary membership of the party,” the statement said.

Dr Ajay Alok, later, said: “Bahut der kar di meharwan aate aate (The party has taken a long time to take action. It is a good riddance. I thank them)”.

JD (U) sources said some of the statements made by Dr Alok in particular were in support of RCP Singh. “These leaders, at times, seem as though they are BJP spokespersons,” said a JD (U) leader.