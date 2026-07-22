Jantar Mantar stir reverberates in Patna as police use lathi-charge, tear gas to drive away protesters

Patna: Police personnel use water cannons to disperse All India Students' Association (AISA) activists during a 'Lok Bhavan March' over alleged NEET paper leak, in Patna, Bihar, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Violent clashes broke out at JP Golambar in Patna on Wednesday as police used water cannons, tear gas and a baton charge to stop protesters marching towards Raj Bhavan under the banner of the All India Students Association (AISA).

The protesters demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over recent examination paper leaks, alleged corruption in the education system, and the commercialisation of education. The demonstration was also organised in solidarity with the ongoing student agitation at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and to protest the recent police action against protesters there.

The confrontation began after the procession reached JP Golambar, where police had erected multiple layers of barricades to prevent the march from proceeding towards Raj Bhavan. Despite repeated announcements asking the protesters to disperse, sections of the crowd attempted to push through.