Jantar Mantar stir reverberates in Patna as police use lathi-charge, tear gas to drive away protesters

Patna: Police personnel use water cannons to disperse All India Students' Association (AISA) activists during a 'Lok Bhavan March' over alleged NEET paper leak, in Patna, Bihar, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Violent clashes broke out at JP Golambar in Patna on Wednesday as police used water cannons, tear gas and a baton charge to stop protesters marching towards Raj Bhavan under the banner of the All India Students Association (AISA).
The protesters demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over recent examination paper leaks, alleged corruption in the education system, and the commercialisation of education. The demonstration was also organised in solidarity with the ongoing student agitation at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and to protest the recent police action against protesters there.
The confrontation began after the procession reached JP Golambar, where police had erected multiple layers of barricades to prevent the march from proceeding towards Raj Bhavan. Despite repeated announcements asking the protesters to disperse, sections of the crowd attempted to push through.
Police then deployed water cannons and fired tear gas shells before resorting to a lathi-charge to disperse the gathering. Hundreds of protesters, however, continued their demonstration, raising slogans against the Centre, while several students staged a sit-in on the road. Senior police officials remained at the spot and continued efforts to persuade the protesters to withdraw peacefully.
The Patna protest came amid a continuing student agitation in Delhi over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. The immediate trigger for Wednesday’s demonstration was the recent police action against protesters at Jantar Mantar, including educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on an indefinite hunger strike demanding accountability over the NEET-UG paper leak and the resignation of the Union Education Minister.
On Saturday, Delhi Police removed Wangchuk from the protest site and shifted him to Safdarjung Hospital.
The student movement in Delhi gathered further momentum after protesters proceeded with the “Sansad Chalo” march on Monday, during which clashes broke out after police stopped demonstrators from moving towards Parliament. According to police, more than 170 people, including 118 security personnel, were injured during the violence. Around 70 protesters were detained, and five FIRs were registered alleging damage to public property.
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However, protesters soon returned to Jantar Mantar, reassembling at the site, and are still continuing demonstrations. On Tuesday evening, Union Ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh met Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where he had been shifted.
Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance.
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