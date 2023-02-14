Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav meets with road accident in Buxar, escapes unhurt

Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) chief Rajesh Ranjan a.k.a Pappu Yadav escaped unhurt after his convoy met with an accident on Monday night on the Arrah-Buxar highway, news agency ANI reported.

According to the ANI report, party president Sunil Kumar and car driver Sudhir Kumar have been injured in the mishap. Following the incident, PCR vans from Brahmpur and Shahpur Police Stations reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to the hospital.

Yadav is a five-time MP who won the Lok Sabha elections in 1991, 1996, 1999, 2004, and 2014. He has been a member of the Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Lok Janshakti Party before he formed the JAP in 2015. Yadav spent about 12 years in jail after he was convicted in 2008, for the murder of Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA Ajit Sarkar in 1998.