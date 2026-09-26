Bihar CM office staff booked as Jamui victim’s photo is shared on Samrat Choudhary’s X handle

Following outrage over a photo of the Jamui harassment victim and her family shared on the official X handle of Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary after a meeting, the Patna Police registered a case against an employee of the CM’s office on Friday.
The FIR has reportedly been registered at Secretariat Police Station in Patna following a written complaint submitted by a Police Assistant Sub-Inspector.
The complaint states that the circulation of the photograph “affected the privacy and dignity of the minor victim and her family” and created a situation in which the victim’s identity could be disclosed.
The officer, in the written statement, claimed that it was found out that a stenographer at the CMO had uploaded the photograph on X. The complaint also seeks action against others who may have forwarded or circulated the post.
The complaint cites provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO), and the Information Technology Act, 2000.
“The case was registered after the police received information that a photograph of the victim’s family had been uploaded on X,” the social media cell of the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said in a statement.
Though the picture, which shows the CM meeting the girl and three of her family members, was removed within minutes of being posted, it was enough for the Opposition to seize upon the issue.
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Sharing a screenshot of the alleged post, RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav wrote that the CM was “violating the POCSO Act” by publishing a photograph of the minor victim with her family.
On Friday evening, RJD Lok Sabha MP Misa Bharti said she has sought registration of a case against the CM under Section 23 of the POCSO Act and Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act over the alleged disclosure of the minor’s identity.
She alleged that “the station house officer refused to register the FIR”.
However, a police statement later claimed that Bharti had submitted an application seeking “that no person be declared guilty without an inquiry and that the matter be investigated fairly”. Her application, it said, had been made part of the investigation into the case already registered.The post shared by CM Choudhary on Thursday had stated, “Met the victim girl from Jamui and her family at Loksevak Awas. Assured the daughter that she should move forward fearlessly and assured the family of speedy justice. The family also expressed satisfaction with the police action. Strictest punishment for all the accused will be ensured within a month through a speedy trial.”
Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance.
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