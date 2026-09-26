Bihar CM office staff booked as Jamui victim’s photo is shared on Samrat Choudhary’s X handle

Following outrage over a photo of the Jamui harassment victim and her family shared on the official X handle of Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary after a meeting, the Patna Police registered a case against an employee of the CM’s office on Friday.

The FIR has reportedly been registered at Secretariat Police Station in Patna following a written complaint submitted by a Police Assistant Sub-Inspector.

The complaint states that the circulation of the photograph “affected the privacy and dignity of the minor victim and her family” and created a situation in which the victim’s identity could be disclosed.

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The officer, in the written statement, claimed that it was found out that a stenographer at the CMO had uploaded the photograph on X. The complaint also seeks action against others who may have forwarded or circulated the post.