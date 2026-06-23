4 latest iPhones, party funds, gold chain stolen by PA, Tej Pratap Yadav claims

Former Bihar minister and Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav lodged a police complaint on Tuesday alleging that his personal assistant stole cash and valuables, including electronic devices and jewellery, from his Patna residence.

In an application submitted to the Secretariat police station, Yadav alleged that approximately Rs 20 lakh in cash, which he described as party funds, along with a “two-tola” gold chain, a gold ring, four Sony pen drives, two hard disks, an iPad, a MacBook, a Lenovo laptop and four iPhone 17 Pro Max handsets were stolen from an almirah at his Harding Road residence on June 22.

Yadav named his PA, a resident of Vaishali district, as the accused. According to the complaint, at around 11.30 pm on Monday, Yadav’s driver and another associate allegedly saw the PA carrying a bag and fleeing the premises after scaling the boundary wall.

“Both persons are eyewitnesses” to the incident, the complaint claimed, urging police to arrest the accused and recover the allegedly stolen cash and valuables.

The complaint comes amid a series of recent legal disputes involving the former RJD leader and his former associates.

Earlier this month, an FIR was registered against Tej Pratap, the PA and others at Patliputra police station based on a complaint by the brother of the woman, who was at the centre of a social media controversy that led to Tej Pratap’s expulsion from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Lalu family last year.

The controversy first erupted in May 2025 after a now-deleted Facebook post from Tej Pratap’s account claimed he had been in a 12-year relationship with the woman. Tej Pratap later alleged that his account had been hacked and the images had been doctored.

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The woman’s brother had alleged that on June 6, Tej Pratap Yadav and his PA entered his Patna residence and later issued threats over phone calls.

Tej Pratap had rejected the allegations. In a social media post on June 18, he termed the case against him a “false and fabricated FIR” and said the complainant had acted out of “revenge” after being served a legal notice. He had said that he had “full faith in the judiciary, law and constitutional institutions” and would pursue legal remedies to protect his reputation.