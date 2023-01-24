In Siwan, five dead after drinking ‘spirit’ brought for making sanitiser

Five people died in the last 24 hours and six others are admitted to hospital in Bihar’s Siwan district after consuming “spirit”, brought allegedly by a local trader from a Kolkata-based ethanol company to make sanitiser, police said on Monday.

Sixteen people have been arrested in this connection, police said.

The incident took place between Sunday morning and Monday noon at Bala village in Maharajganj area of Siwan. One person died at Sadar Hospital on Sunday morning, two died on way to Patna Medical College and Hospital on Sunday, two others died during treatment on Monday, according to police.

A statement issued from the office of Additional Director General of Police, J S Gangwar, confirmed five deaths and stated, “Primary investigation has revealed that Sandeep Chouhan and Deepak Chouhan, residents of Darounda, who are among the arrested accused, had brought spirit from a Kolkata-based ethanol company in the name of using it for making sanitiser. The two later gave the spirit to villagers of Bala, who supplied it to others.”

Eight of 16 accused have been previously booked under Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act. Siwan police are sending a team to Kolkata for further investigation, it was informed.

This is the second incident in a month in Bihar in which people have died of drinking spurious liquor.

Last month, nearly 80 people died in a hooch tragedy in Saran district.