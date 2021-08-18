In Photos: Flood in Ganga river inundates several villages in Patna district

An alert was sounded for extreme flooding in villages along the Ganga river. The stretch of Ganga river in Simariya inundated villages, forcing people to shift on roads.

A child helping his family to shift goats.

Villagers say flooding in Ganga is an annual affair, and that the situation worsens when Nepal releases water.

The flood amidst the The flood amidst the pandemic has claimed many lives. The displaced people have no access to healthcare facilities. (Express Photo by Shweta Sandilya)

People have been forced to abandon their houses and move to safer areas.

Ramdiri school where Priya studies. The school has been under flood water for weeks.

Priya Singh, a student of class X in Rajdiri said, “We tried going to school after floods but it was a failed attempt. Our school had been severely flooded. The road towards the school has many potholes. Due to fear of drowning we avoid going anywhere now.”

Bhushan Singh with his grandchildren.

Villagers used boats to move to safer areas along with their cattle.

Bhushan Singh, a farmer in Simariya, says, “We lost 11 cows due to fungal infection caused by the water.”

Villagers on a boat.

“Phones are now mostly out of charge and it is tough to contact for help or to give updates to relatives, as only some of us have solar chargers,” said Balmiki Kumar, a farmer. “Some of the children who had access to online classes have lost their access as well. It is a helpless situation to deal with every year,” he added.

Locals seek refuge on a rooftop.

The Bihar government is planning to use floodwater to meet the shortage of water in Rajgir and Bodhgaya, both places of pilgrimage.

