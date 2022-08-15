scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

In his Independence Day speech, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar promises nearly 20 lakh jobs

In his Independence Day speech at Gandhi Maidan, Nitish Kumar said: "We wish to create about 20 lakh jobs in course of time".

Written by Santosh Singh | Patna |
August 15, 2022 1:57:58 pm
75th independence day, nitish kumar speech, indian expressBihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses during a function at the Gandhi Maidan on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, in Patna, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced Monday that his government would create up to 20 lakh jobs within and outside the government as he addressed people on India’s 76th Independence Day.

By talking about the jobs just a week after the formation of the new government, Kumar referred to his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who had promised 10 lakh jobs during the 2020 Bihar election campaign when he was in the opposition. The chief minister also sought to deflate the BJP’s promise of 20 lakh jobs during the last Assembly polls.

In his Independence Day speech at Gandhi Maidan, Nitish Kumar said: “We wish to create about 20 lakh jobs in course of time”.

After Kumar’s speech, Tejashwi Yadav tweeted to call it a “historic announcement”. “Many thanks to respected Chief Minister Shri @NitishKumar ji for the historic announcement of arranging 10 lakh jobs and other 10 lakh jobs in Bihar according to the expectations and dreams of the unemployed and youth from Gandhi Maidan. You and I will take Bihar on the path of development and progress. It’s an oath!” said Tejashwi in his tweet in Hindi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...Premium
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...Premium
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...

As he urged people to maintain communal harmony and goodwill in society, Nitish Kumar also indirectly referred to Tejashwi Yadav by saying that now that he has a chance to work with youth power and he is expected to take Bihar to a new path of development and progress.

The Bihar CM said: “We have ensured since 2006 that there was no communal tension. Police reaction in such matters have been very quick. As a result, cases of communal tension have only gone down over the years”.

He added the state had been staring at a drought situation. “There has been 39 per cent less rain and only 80 per cent of paddy sowing by now. We are now giving Rs 75 per litre diesel subsidy for which over 1.02 lakh applications have been received so far,” said the CM.

Advertisement

Nitish Kumar also said the government has been constructing residential schools util Class 12 on lands belonging to the Wakf boards. “We have also renovated the historic Anjuman Islamia building… We have constructed many marriage, community, and multi-purpose buildings on the land of Wakf boards as well,” he said.

The Bihar chief minister said the state government has administered 14 crore anti-Covid vaccines to people and also paid Rs 4 lakh as compensation each to next of kin of 12,996 victims so far.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Patna News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 01:57:58 pm

Most Popular

1

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address

2

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: ‘Panch pran’, fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi’s address

3

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

4

When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: 'When you think of Amitabh Bachchan's son...'

5

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to address the nation from Red Fort

Featured Stories

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system...
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system...
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid failure to stem atro...
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid failure to stem atro...
The message in Prime Minister Modi’s 81-minute speech: dignity for women,...
The message in Prime Minister Modi’s 81-minute speech: dignity for women,...
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
3 Things Podcast

India at 75: What should we be celebrating?

Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid atrocities against Dalits

Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid atrocities against Dalits

The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld

The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld

Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Premium
CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement