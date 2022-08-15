In his Independence Day speech, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar promises nearly 20 lakh jobs

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced Monday that his government would create up to 20 lakh jobs within and outside the government as he addressed people on India’s 76th Independence Day.

By talking about the jobs just a week after the formation of the new government, Kumar referred to his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who had promised 10 lakh jobs during the 2020 Bihar election campaign when he was in the opposition. The chief minister also sought to deflate the BJP’s promise of 20 lakh jobs during the last Assembly polls.

In his Independence Day speech at Gandhi Maidan, Nitish Kumar said: “We wish to create about 20 lakh jobs in course of time”.

After Kumar’s speech, Tejashwi Yadav tweeted to call it a “historic announcement”. “Many thanks to respected Chief Minister Shri @NitishKumar ji for the historic announcement of arranging 10 lakh jobs and other 10 lakh jobs in Bihar according to the expectations and dreams of the unemployed and youth from Gandhi Maidan. You and I will take Bihar on the path of development and progress. It’s an oath!” said Tejashwi in his tweet in Hindi.

As he urged people to maintain communal harmony and goodwill in society, Nitish Kumar also indirectly referred to Tejashwi Yadav by saying that now that he has a chance to work with youth power and he is expected to take Bihar to a new path of development and progress.

The Bihar CM said: “We have ensured since 2006 that there was no communal tension. Police reaction in such matters have been very quick. As a result, cases of communal tension have only gone down over the years”.

He added the state had been staring at a drought situation. “There has been 39 per cent less rain and only 80 per cent of paddy sowing by now. We are now giving Rs 75 per litre diesel subsidy for which over 1.02 lakh applications have been received so far,” said the CM.

Advertisement

Nitish Kumar also said the government has been constructing residential schools util Class 12 on lands belonging to the Wakf boards. “We have also renovated the historic Anjuman Islamia building… We have constructed many marriage, community, and multi-purpose buildings on the land of Wakf boards as well,” he said.

The Bihar chief minister said the state government has administered 14 crore anti-Covid vaccines to people and also paid Rs 4 lakh as compensation each to next of kin of 12,996 victims so far.