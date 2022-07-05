In heart of Patna, residents, administration face off over legality of taxes, land

The Patna district administration and many residents of Nepali Nagar area, under Rajiv Nagar police station’s jurisdiction, are in direct confrontation over vacating a piece of land there.

While the administration points out that houses built on about 400 acres in Nepali Nagar are illegal, as occupants have encroached upon land that belongs to the State Housing Board, residents question how their houses can be deemed illegal if Patna Municipal Corporation is accepting holding tax, among others, from them.

While this has been a point of confrontation for long, the story took a serious turn on Sunday, when the administration began a demolition drive in Nepali Nagar, and met with stiff protest.

The drive continued on Monday — this time with Section 144 imposed, thereby barring assembly of protesters — but the residents got a relief after Patna High Court stayed demolition in the area on Monday.

By then, the administration had razed 95 houses and cleared 50 acres, despite public resistance and protests.

Nearly 300 houses have been constructed in the area over the years. Locals pointed out the administration has built roads and provided electricity connection. Most residents have been issued Aadhaar cards on the basis of their Nepali Nagar addresses, they said.

Security personnel try to maintain law and order during a protest against the ongoing anti-encroachment drive, at Nepali Nagar in Patna, July 3, 2022. (PTI) Security personnel try to maintain law and order during a protest against the ongoing anti-encroachment drive, at Nepali Nagar in Patna, July 3, 2022. (PTI)

Many residents said they are paying holding tax — or property tax — to Patna Municipal Corporation, and several people have got their land registered in and outside Bihar, and got land mutations done.

Aggrieved residents, who accused the Patna administration of not giving them a proper hearing and alleged that all of them were not served notices, meanwhile, moved the High Court.

On Monday, the court stayed the demolition until the next date of hearing and directed police to not take any coercive action against any person whose house has been demolished.

A single bench of Justice Sandeep Kumar said in the order, “Considering the fact that houses are being demolished by the state without following the due procedure of law, the state authorities are restrained from demolishing the houses situated in Rajiv Nagar/Nepali Nagar, Patna, till next date of hearing.”

It said the “respondents will not disturb the occupants whose houses have been demolished, or are partially demolished, if they are protecting themselves in this rainy season”.

The court also asked the administration why “provisions of Digha Acquired Land Settlement Act, 2010, have not been followed”. It said, “The proceeding has not initiated by the owner of the land — Bihar State Housing Board — but…(have begun) under provisions of the Public Land Encroachment Act by the circle officer.”

People block the main entrance of Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad’s residence to protest after the state authorities issued notice to demolish 70 houses at Nepali Nagar area, in Patna, June 26, 2022. (PTI) People block the main entrance of Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad’s residence to protest after the state authorities issued notice to demolish 70 houses at Nepali Nagar area, in Patna, June 26, 2022. (PTI)

The circle officer’s order, the court noted, can be appealed against before the collector, “but the collector himself is supervising the demolition”.

Referring to some previous verdicts, the court said, “Even an encroacher has a right, and he cannot be removed without being given [an] opportunity of hearing.

Patna District Magistrate Chandra Shekhar Singh said: “We had given three opportunities to Nepali Nagar residents to produce legal documents for their land and house ownership claims, but most of them did not turn up. We had issued them notice and videographed it before [undertaking the] demolition…having an Aadhaar card is no ownership claim.”

Protesting residents, however, asked what Rajiv Nagar police were doing when these “illegal constructions” were raised.

A resident, apprehensive that his house may be demolished when the drive resumes, said: “I have been paying holding tax to Patna Municipal Corporation for years. If we are illegal occupants, in what capacity is PMC collecting holding tax? The government cannot put all the blame on people.”

Among 95 houses demolished include those of RJD leader Kanchan Singh, JD(U) leader Gangesh Gunjan and a retired CRPF DIG.