In Bihar, Nadda claims ‘return of jungle raj’ to target ‘Sushasan-babu’ Nitish

Targetting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for “disrespecting mandate of people” by leaving the NDA and returning to the Mahagathbandhan, BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday cautioned the state against “jungle raj” under Nitish’s ally RJD, indicating that the latter is driving the government.

Taking a dig at Nitish by calling him “Sushashan-babu” — or Mr Good Governance — Nadda said, “Sushashan-babu ki sarkar mein shashan kaun kar raha hai? Kiska shashan hai aur kaun sa sushashan hai? Vyavastha charmara gayi hai (Who is ruling the state? What kind of good governance is this? The entire system has got derailed).”

Addressing a well-attended gathering despite the cold in Muzaffarpur district’s Paru, Nadda said, “If Bihar gets RJD and Tejashwi’s government, it would herald a return of jungle raj…. In fact, jungle raj has arrived — the number of murders, cases of extortion and atrocities are rising (and attest to that).”

Asserting that the state wants “change”, he said, “Bihar is known for taking decisive action. Let there be a full-fledged BJP government in Bihar.”

On the former NDA ally, he said, “I will not use harsh words for Nitish, but he has surely disrespected the mandate of the people of Bihar.”

Giving credit to the Narendra Modi government for development works over the last few years in both Bihar and across the country, Nadda noted that the Centre had approved Rs 1,200 crore to set up an AIIMS in Darbhanga and that Patna Medical College and Hospital has been converted into a super-specialty hospital with a budget of Rs 5,000 crore.

He said:”If you people are standing close to one another in the crowd without masks, it is because of the confidence generated by about 220 crore Covid-19 vaccinations given to the people of the country. We are now ready to take on Covid challenges.”

He said it had taken 100 years to make vaccine against Japanese Encephalitis but India developed two vaccines against Covid-19 in “record time, within two years of the outbreak of the pandemic”.

Nadda also lauded the government’s efforts to bring back 32,000 Indian students from the war-hit Ukraine. He said it is only because of Modi’s leadership that India has emerged as the world’s largest economy, pushing back the UK, which had ruled India for over 200 year