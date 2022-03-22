In Bihar, BJP whips ally VIP with decision to fight bypoll

The already strained relation between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) has taken a bitter turn with the saffron party deciding to field its candidate for the Bochaha (Muzaffarpur) bypoll, necessitated following the death of VIP legislator Musafir Paswan.

VIP chief and Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Mukesh Sahani got yet another jolt on Monday when Musafir’s son Amar Paswan, whom the party had promised ticket from Bochaha, crossed over to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). It would now be a contest between BJP’s Baby Kumari and likely RJD candidate Amar Paswan.

Sahani had first antagonised the BJP by contesting over 50 seats in Uttar Pradesh and then deciding to contest seven MLC seats in April, where the BJP has fielded candidates. Sahani was considering his party to be the natural claimant of the Bochaha seat in the bypoll, but the BJP decided to take on the Mallah leader.

After the death of Musafir, the VIP now has three MLAs, two of whom are said to be close to the BJP. Given the circumstances, the VIP cannot walk out of the NDA. By deciding to contest the Bochaha bypoll, the BJP intends to weaken the OBC leader further.

Sahani, who is in Delhi, has been reportedly trying to buy peace with the BJP. Earlier, he had also met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Sahani had said in Patna: “Bochaha is naturally our seat and the VIP alone should contest it from the NDA.”

BJP spokesperson and OBC Morcha national general secretary Nikhil Anand told The Indian Express: “BJP believes in long-standing relationship. It is purely up to the VIP to decide if it wants to be with us or not. But the way Sahani attacked the PM and UP CM during the campaigning in Uttar Pradesh was against the coalition ethos and decorum. Any party can contest from anywhere, JD(U), too, contested independently.”