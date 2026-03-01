In a first, Congress’s NSUI wins Patna University students’ union president post

In the previous election, ABVP had fielded Maithili Mrinalini from Women’s College, and strong polling at the institution had contributed to her victory.

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the students’ wing of the Congress, has won the president’s post in the Patna University Students’ Union (PUSU) elections for the first time, taking over from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

NSUI’s Shantanu Shekhar emerged victorious in the contest for the president’s post, defeating Chhatra Janata Dal (United) nominee Prince Kumar by a margin of around 1,000 votes. NSUI also secured the general secretary’s post, with Khushi Kumari bagging the win.

The result marks a turnaround for NSUI, which had finished second in the previous two PUSU elections. Its parent organisation, the Congress, had also fared dismally in last year’s Bihar elections, winning just six Assembly seats.