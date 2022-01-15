Bihar: Six killed in Nalanda ‘after consuming illicit liquor’, probe underway

Six persons were killed allegedly after consuming illicit liquor in two separate incidents in Bihar’s Nalanda district Saturday. Even as the district administration was yet to confirm the reason behind the deaths, relatives of the deceased attributed it to the consumption of country-made liquor. No case has been registered so far.

The police said four persons who were residents of Chhoti Pahadi and Pahad Talli area of Sohsarai police station died on Saturday morning. At least one more person has been admitted to a hospital with complaints of stomach pain and vomiting. Two others from Mahgawa village under Manpur police station limits have also succumbed.

Sohsarai police station in-charge Suresh Prasad said they are yet to ascertain the cause of the deaths. “In one case, a paralysis attack is said to be the reason. In another case, relatives talked about the liquor drinking habit of the deceased. Let us wait for the post-mortem report,” he said.

Manti Devi, whose husband Arjun Pandit is undergoing treatment at the hospital, said, “He drank illicit liquor with some people.”

Nalanda Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police S Nomani, who visited the spot, said the police have taken feedback from relatives and have contacted doctors to determine the reason behind the deaths.

In November last year, 30 people died after consuming illicit liquor at West Champaran and Gopalganj in the state. In December, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had kick-started a Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan to spread awareness against the menace.