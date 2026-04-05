IAS, IPS officers now on BPSC interview panels: What’s changing in Bihar’s civil services exam

The new reservation policy will also be applied for courses such as veterinary science, ayurveda, homeopathy, agriculture and allied sciences, architecture, planning, cinematic art and technology and similar courses, said the chief minister.
In a bid to deepen administrative reforms, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has included IAS and IPS officers in its interview panels, aligning state recruitment standards with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
The inclusion is in effect for the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) interview phase, which began in January and will conclude this month. The 71st CCE Mains is scheduled for later this month, while the 72nd CCE Prelims is set for July.
Currently, BPSC members and subject experts form the panel in a three-tier exam comprising prelims, mains and interview.
The move is part of broader structural reforms undertaken between 2023 and 2026. BPSC introduced an Integrated Preliminary Examination to save time, negative marking to curb guesswork, and a 300-mark essay in the Mains to test analytical ability. The optional subject has been made qualifying and objective, with its marks no longer counted in the final merit list, addressing earlier scaling concerns.
A BPSC source told The Indian Express that serving senior officers were included because they can better evaluate a candidate’s on-ground decision-making skills and temperament for administrative crisis management. The panel will also continue to have subject experts.
“This inclusion also ensures professional neutrality, reducing the perceived risk of local influence while helping to identify candidates with contemporary skills like digital literacy and empathetic leadership,” he said, adding that an IAS officer helping choose a state-level administrator and an IPS officer having a say in selecting a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) would add value to the panel.
He said while previous panels consisted primarily of academicians and retired officials, the new panels feature a mix of academicians and active high-ranking bureaucrats.
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“The current system now operates on a strict annual calendar, mirroring the UPSC style,” the official said. “The shift from a rote-heavy focus to analytical testing via the essay paper and ethics-oriented questions reflects a priority on administrative fitness over academic brilliance alone. Candidates are now expected to demonstrate mental agility and a deep understanding of Bihar’s specific socio-economic challenges.”
After clearing the 150-mark prelims, candidates must take the 900-mark mains—General Studies-I, General Studies-II and Essay papers of 300 marks each—and a 120-mark interview or personality test. The mains also include a 100-mark optional paper, which is qualifying and does not count towards the total.
BPSC has announced the results of the 69th examination.
Santosh Singh is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express since June 2008.
Expertise
He covers Bihar with main focus on politics, society and governance.
Investigative and explanatory stories are also his forte. Singh has 25 years of experience in print journalism covering Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
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