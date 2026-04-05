IAS, IPS officers now on BPSC interview panels: What’s changing in Bihar’s civil services exam

The new reservation policy will also be applied for courses such as veterinary science, ayurveda, homeopathy, agriculture and allied sciences, architecture, planning, cinematic art and technology and similar courses, said the chief minister.

In a bid to deepen administrative reforms, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has included IAS and IPS officers in its interview panels, aligning state recruitment standards with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The inclusion is in effect for the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) interview phase, which began in January and will conclude this month. The 71st CCE Mains is scheduled for later this month, while the 72nd CCE Prelims is set for July.

Currently, BPSC members and subject experts form the panel in a three-tier exam comprising prelims, mains and interview.

The move is part of broader structural reforms undertaken between 2023 and 2026. BPSC introduced an Integrated Preliminary Examination to save time, negative marking to curb guesswork, and a 300-mark essay in the Mains to test analytical ability. The optional subject has been made qualifying and objective, with its marks no longer counted in the final merit list, addressing earlier scaling concerns.