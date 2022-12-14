‘Sharabi ho gaye ho’: Nitish Kumar loses temper in Bihar Assembly as BJP protests over hooch tragedy

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Wednesday faced a backlash from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in the state Assembly over the death of at least five people from alleged consumption of spurious liquor in the Saran district of Bihar.

During a discussion in the ongoing winter session of the state Assembly, Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Saxena not only questioned the deaths, but also the enforcement of state’s prohibition policy which came into effect in 2016.

Losing his temper over the continuous attack from the opposition, Kumar screamed, “Sharabi ho gaye ho tum (you all have become drunkards)”, news agency ANI reported.

The opposition members staged a walkout and held a protest outside the Assembly. “We have always supported the ban on liquor, even when it was introduced while we were in opposition. But its implementation has been a complete failure,” news agency PTI quoted former deputy chief minister Tarkishor Prasad as saying

As per reports, in the Ishuapur police station area, several people allegedly consumed spurious liquor at a local joint and fell ill after returning home.

Later, their health deteriorated and five people lost their lives while two others are at a hospital and undergoing treatment.

Sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.