Hire 30% Muslims in Army to fight terrorists from Pak: JD(U) leader

FORMER JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Rasool Balyawi stoked yet another controversy on Monday when he said at a public function that “if there is any fear of fighting terrorists from Pakistan, appoint 30 per cent Muslims in the Indian Army to deal with them”. The remark comes three weeks after the JD(U) leader threatened to turn cities into “Karbala” if safety of Muslims was not guaranteed under the law.

Addressing a function in Nawada district of Bihar, Balyawi, a prominent Muslim voice in the JD(U), said: “Maine to Parliament me bhi kaha tha. Ab bhi keh raha hoon. PM (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) se bhi keh raha hoon. Lohe ko loha katata hai, gaajar nahi. Agar Pakistan ke aatankiyon se nipatne me aapko dar lag raha hai, fauz me sirf 30 per cent musalmanon ke bachchon ko jagah de do. Humein apne baap-dada ki tarikh yaad hai. Humein maloom hai ki apne watan ke liye kya kya karna hai (I have said this once in Parliament. I am saying this again. I am also telling this to the PM. If you are feeling afraid of dealing with terrorists coming from Pakistan, employ only 30 per cent Muslim children in the Army.. We know our history and are aware of what we have to do for our country).”

Balyawi made the statement amid slogans of “Hindustan zindabad”.

Reacting to the JD(U) leader’s statement, BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said, “Balyawi is behaving like a mouthpiece of (Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar in making desperate attempts to consolidate Muslim votes. In the process, he has ended up disrespecting the Indian Army. If he is so concerned about fellow Muslims, he should work towards the welfare of Pasmanda Muslims.”

JD(U)’s national general secretary Aafaq Ahmed told The Indian Express: “I do not know the context in which Balyawi said what he did But he should refrain from making such statements.”

Balyawi, 53, is known for his impassioned speeches. Last month, while demanding Muslim safety laws on the lines of the protection extended to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, he said: “If there is any threat to Muslims, we would turn every city into a Karbala.” He later explained that he was protesting against Muslim youth being arrested on mere suspicion of being terrorists. “They are targeted even if they are out of road to lodge a normal protest. Anyone can say anything uncharitable about the Prophet and get away with it,” he said.

A resident of Balia, Uttar Pradesh, Balyawi was nominated by the JD(U) to the Rajya Sabha in 2014. After that he served as a JD(U) MLC from 2014 to 2022. Before joining JD(U), he was the state president of Lok Janshakti Party.