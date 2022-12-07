HC judge asks officer: ‘Did you get job through reservation’

A PATNA High Court judge was seen in a video asking a land acquisition officer if he had “got the job through reservation”. The officer, who replied in the affirmative, dismissed it as a comment made in a “lighter vein”.

Justice Sandeep Kumar made the remark of November 23 while hearing arguments in a case against officer Arvind Kumar Bharti for releasing compensation to a party despite a pending partition suit. The court was informed that the officer had also faced suspension in a vigilance trap case.

While adjourning the case, Justice Kumar asked: “Bhartiji, reservation se naukri me aaye the kya (Bharti ji, did you get this job through reservation).” The officer did not lodge any protest.