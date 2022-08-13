scorecardresearch
HC drops disciplinary proceedings against Bihar judge who concluded POCSO trial in a day

The judge had approached the Supreme Court against the action. Hearing his plea on August 8, a bench of Justices U U Lalit and S Ravindra Bhat had orally told Advocate Gaurav Agarwal who appeared for the HC that it is advisable to drop the proceedings.

Written by Ananthakrishnan G , Santosh Singh | New Delhi, Patna |
August 13, 2022 6:41:08 pm
Patna High court. (File photo)

The Patna High Court has dropped disciplinary proceedings initiated against a Bihar judicial officer, accused of acting in “indue haste” after he concluded trial in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2022, in a day and sentenced the convict to life imprisonment.

An official communication dated August 12 said the HC “…has been pleased to drop departmental proceedings against…Shashi Kant Rai, Spl Judge POCSO-cum Additional District and Sessions Judge VI, Araria, initiated against him vide Court’s Memorandum…dated 05.08.2022”.

The judge had approached the Supreme Court against the action. Hearing his plea on August 8, a bench of Justices U U Lalit and S Ravindra Bhat had orally told Advocate Gaurav Agarwal who appeared for the HC that it is advisable to drop the proceedings.

“Our sincere advice is to drop everything. If you don’t want to, we’ll go threadbare into it. Unless you’re alleging corruption, there has to be something glaring,” the bench had said. It added that “he is only following up on his orders” and that the action “is extremely unfair against him”.

The HC, sources said, had also taken into consideration the SC order of August 8 as well as the communication received from Advocate Agarwal.

Sources added that the judge is likely to resume his duty on August 16.

Initially while issuing notice on the plea by the judge, the SC bench had taken exception to his approach. “You have heard and sentenced the accused to life imprisonment in a single day. It does not happen like this. Pendency is one issue and approach to a matter is a different issue,” remarked Justice Lalit.

In another case of child rape, the judge had sentenced a man to death after completing trial within 4 days. Commenting on this, the SC said that while it did not mean that the judgement has to be set aside merely because the process was completed in 4 days “but we cannot say such an approach is commendable. That is why departmental proceedings are initiated”.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, who appeared for the judge, pointed out that he was suspended on February 8, 2022, “for doing his job” and strongly pleaded for revoking the action.

The court also underlined that there are issues regarding sentencing that have to be looked into by a trial court.

“We have been trying to devise methods to assess mitigating factors on death sentences and they have to see the prison records. Here, this judge has passed the death sentence in 4 days,” said Justice Lalit. “What about sentencing issues to be heard?…There are umpteen judgments of the Supreme Court which say that sentencing issues should not be done on the same day,” he added.

Singh said the case in which the death sentence was awarded involved the murder of a Dalit girl. But Justice Bhat said, “There is a system of rewards for prosecution to have death sentences”.

Singh, however, said, “These issues have to be legislated” and asked “why suspend the judge?”

In his plea, the judge said that fast track completion of trial and sentencing in the two cases had “caught immense media attention and was widely reported and appreciated by the government as well as by the public” and complained of “institutional bias” against him because of this”.

