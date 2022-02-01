‘Govt job means a lot’: aspirants rue dwindling vacancies

Saurabh Anand is in two minds. He wants to be a model, but his parents have asked him to get a government job first. The 23-year-old from Bihariganj in Bihar’s Madhepura district, who is an English Honours graduate, now lives in a small room in a lodge without a name in Patna as he prepares for several government recruitment exams.

“A government job means a lot,” he says as he cooks chicken for lunch. He closely followed the protests by students that started after the results of the Railway Recruitment Board’s (RRB’s) Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam were released earlier this month. Saurabh, who is the son of a farmer, has been preparing for banking exams, Staff Selection Commission exams and Bihar Police Sub Inspector exams.

Like thousands others, Saurabh lives in an area of old Patna that is a hub for coaching centres and government job aspirants. Chak Musallahpur, a crowded and unorganised settlement with more small lanes than roads, houses several coaching centres. The adjoining areas of Naya Tola, Mahendru Bhikhna Pahadi, Khajanchi Road and Ashok Rajpath also house a number of coaching centres. In these centres, the fees for composite courses including general studies, English, mathematics and reasoning can vary between Rs 3,000 and Rs 6,000. Teachers can be found for individual courses at much smaller fees.

“Education is the biggest industry in this part of Patna,” says Saurabh, pointing towards an adjacent building that houses a not-so-well-known coaching centre.

The lodge where Saurabh lives has 17 two-bedrooms, housing 35 students from various parts of Bihar. A narrow staircase leads to the students’ rooms. Each floor has one toilet for 10 students.

Saurabh’s 8×10-foot room is one of the premium ones offered by the lodge. He shares the room with another student, and it costs Rs 2,200 per month. Two small wooden cots and a study table are all that the room has space for.

A student at Chak Musallahpur, Patna (Express photo by Santosh Singh) A student at Chak Musallahpur, Patna (Express photo by Santosh Singh)

Another government job aspirant living in the lodge, 29-year-old Gauri Shanker Kumar, is a History graduate from Vaishali district, and has been living in Patna since 2014. He has cleared the RRB NTPC CBT-I examinations and is hopeful of clearing CBT-II. He had also been wait-listed for a position as assistant locomotive pilot in a previous Railways examination. Married and the father of a child, he is frustrated that infrequent vacancies over the past six-seven years have meant that he is still looking for a job. His younger brother is an engineer.

“My father (a police sub-inspector) is there to help. But I do have a great sense of urgency to get a job. At my age, time is running out for me to get government jobs. I am married and have a four-year-old daughter,” says Gauri Shanker.

He says there are now fewer vacancies for those who have taken the NTPC examinations, and that even Staff Selection Commission vacancies have come down in the last six years.

“I am also in the wait list of previous assistant loco pilot examinations,” says 25-year-old Vikesh Kumar from Jaynagar in Sitamarhi District, who is another History graduate. He suggests the normalisation of cut-offs in RRB NTPC examinations. “Let there be a range of 10 marks in place of a range of 26 marks gap,” he says, backing the protest by students demanding ‘one candidate, one post’ formula, and no second examination for Group D. Vikesh’s father works in Delhi, but he prefers to live in Patna to prepare for competitive examinations for its “ambience and competitive spirit”.

Adjacent to the lodge is an eatery where many of the job aspirants who live in the area come for their meals. Ordering lunch there, 25-year-old Roshan Kumar from Saharsa district says: “I have been taking all kinds of examinations — from Railways to SSC. My father is a marginal farmer, and getting a government job would change the life of my entire family.”

Another job aspirant at the eatery is reluctant to be interviewed, but says: “The government has done precious little to bring down unemployment. Frying pakoda is not a job option for graduates like us.”