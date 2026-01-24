Girl succumbs to injuries a week after set on fire

The victim was undergoing treatment at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), where she died on Thursday. “She had sustained around 72% burn injuries,” the police officer said.

google-preferred-btn
Girl succumbs to injuries a week after set on fire, Girl succumbs to burns, Girl succumbs to burn injuries, Indian express news, current affairs“When she resisted his advances, he allegedly set her on fire,” the Patna Sadar SDPO-2 Ranjan Kumar said.

A 17-year-old girl succumbed to her burn injuries at a Patna hospital late Thursday night, nearly a week after she was allegedly set on fire by a man, police said on Friday. The accused surrendered before a court on Friday, police said.

A case was registered against the accused on the basis of the girl’s statement after the January 17 incident. According to police, the victim alleged that a man from her village intercepted her on the road and insisted on speaking to her.

“When she resisted his advances, he allegedly set her on fire,” the Patna Sadar SDPO-2 Ranjan Kumar said.

The victim was undergoing treatment at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), where she died on Thursday. “She had sustained around 72% burn injuries,” the police officer said.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
EU foreign policy, European Union (EU), European Commission, Kaja Kallas, Kaja Kallas interview, India-EU Free Trade Agreement, India-EU FTA, free trade agreement (FTA), Indian express news, current affairs
FTA can lower reliance on China, Russia, US: EU foreign policy chief
Border 2 review
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Live Blog
Advertisement