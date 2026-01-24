Girl succumbs to injuries a week after set on fire

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 17-year-old girl succumbed to her burn injuries at a Patna hospital late Thursday night, nearly a week after she was allegedly set on fire by a man, police said on Friday. The accused surrendered before a court on Friday, police said.
A case was registered against the accused on the basis of the girl’s statement after the January 17 incident. According to police, the victim alleged that a man from her village intercepted her on the road and insisted on speaking to her.
“When she resisted his advances, he allegedly set her on fire,” the Patna Sadar SDPO-2 Ranjan Kumar said.
The victim was undergoing treatment at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), where she died on Thursday. “She had sustained around 72% burn injuries,” the police officer said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
PM Modi kickstarts BJP's campaign in Kerala, vows to bring change and progress. Citing Thiruvananthapuram's victory, he pledges to transform it like Gujarat. He blasts LDF and UDF for corruption and appeasement, vows to jail Sabarimala gold theft culprits. Modi showcases development initiatives and welfare programs in the state.