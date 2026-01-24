Girl succumbs to injuries a week after set on fire

“When she resisted his advances, he allegedly set her on fire,” the Patna Sadar SDPO-2 Ranjan Kumar said.

A 17-year-old girl succumbed to her burn injuries at a Patna hospital late Thursday night, nearly a week after she was allegedly set on fire by a man, police said on Friday. The accused surrendered before a court on Friday, police said.

A case was registered against the accused on the basis of the girl’s statement after the January 17 incident. According to police, the victim alleged that a man from her village intercepted her on the road and insisted on speaking to her.

