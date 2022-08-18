scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Watch: Vegetable vendor’s daughter shot at in Patna

As per Patna Police's preliminary investigation, the incident is likely to be a fallout of a love affair.

Screengrab of video showing th incident in which the girl was shot in Patna. (ANI)
A vegetable vendor’s daughter was shot at on Wednesday in Patna’s Sipara area, ANI reported. The incident was caught on camera.
In a video clip of the incident, that went viral on social media, a man is waiting outside a building. As the girl exits the building, the man follows her and shoots her in the neck, before fleeing from the spot.
The girl is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. As per Patna Police’s preliminary investigation, the incident is likely to be a fallout of a love affair.
