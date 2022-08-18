Watch: Vegetable vendor’s daughter shot at in Patna

Screengrab of video showing th incident in which the girl was shot in Patna. (ANI)

A vegetable vendor’s daughter was shot at on Wednesday in Patna’s Sipara area, ANI reported. The incident was caught on camera.

In a video clip of the incident, that went viral on social media, a man is waiting outside a building. As the girl exits the building, the man follows her and shoots her in the neck, before fleeing from the spot.

The girl is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. As per Patna Police’s preliminary investigation, the incident is likely to be a fallout of a love affair.