Watch: Vegetable vendor’s daughter shot at in Patna

A vegetable vendor’s daughter was shot at on Wednesday in Patna’s Sipara area, ANI reported. The incident was caught on camera.
In a video clip of the incident, that went viral on social media, a man is waiting outside a building. As the girl exits the building, the man follows her and shoots her in the neck, before fleeing from the spot.
The girl is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. As per Patna Police’s preliminary investigation, the incident is likely to be a fallout of a love affair.
Bihar: A vegetable vendor’s daughter was shot yesterday in the Indrapuri locality of Sipara area of Beur PS in Patna. The injured girl who was shot in the neck is undergoing treatment in a private hospital, the matter is being said to be a love affair: Patna Police
— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 04:32:55 pm
