scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Must Read

Gaya police arrest cop for demanding sexual favour from rape victim

The victim approached the senior superintendent of police in Gaya after the SHO cleared five accused in the rape case.

By: Express News Service | Patna |
April 6, 2022 12:39:01 pm
The SSP had handed over the case to Gaya women’s police station in charge Ravi Ranjana, who found adequate prima facie evidence against the Delha SHO.

The police in Bihar’s Gaya district Tuesday arrested and sent to jail the station house officer (SHO) of a police station for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a gang-rape victim.

The 23-year-woman was allegedly gang-raped last year in a village under Delha. The Delha SHO Sudhir Kumar had been investigating the case. Kumar had filed a chargesheet in a Biharsharif court, having cleared all five accused in the case.

Read |Bihar gang rape and murder: Minor’s family seeks death for accused, police say it is up to court

The victim approached Gaya senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harpreet Kaur after all five accused were cleared recently and also presented audio clips of the SHO’s conversation with her.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The SSP had handed over the case to Gaya women’s police station in charge Ravi Ranjana, who found adequate prima facie evidence against the Delha SHO. Gaya women’s police station in-charge Ranjana told reporters: “We talked to the victim and established the veracity of her audio conversation with the accused police officer. He had threatened her to spoil the case if she did not oblige”.

A team from the Gaya woman police station on Tuesday arrested Kumar. The arrested police officer was sent to jail.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Patna News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 06: Latest News

Advertisement