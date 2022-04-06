Gaya police arrest cop for demanding sexual favour from rape victim

The police in Bihar’s Gaya district Tuesday arrested and sent to jail the station house officer (SHO) of a police station for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a gang-rape victim.

The 23-year-woman was allegedly gang-raped last year in a village under Delha. The Delha SHO Sudhir Kumar had been investigating the case. Kumar had filed a chargesheet in a Biharsharif court, having cleared all five accused in the case.

The victim approached Gaya senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harpreet Kaur after all five accused were cleared recently and also presented audio clips of the SHO’s conversation with her.

The SSP had handed over the case to Gaya women’s police station in charge Ravi Ranjana, who found adequate prima facie evidence against the Delha SHO. Gaya women’s police station in-charge Ranjana told reporters: “We talked to the victim and established the veracity of her audio conversation with the accused police officer. He had threatened her to spoil the case if she did not oblige”.

A team from the Gaya woman police station on Tuesday arrested Kumar. The arrested police officer was sent to jail.