Ganga above danger mark in Bihar, 33 rescue teams, 700 boats deployed

Bihar government has deployed 33 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in flood-sensitive districts as rising water levels in several major rivers continue to affect parts of the state, the Disaster Management department said on Friday.
“Six NDRF and 27 SDRF teams have been positioned in vulnerable districts and are on round-the-clock standby for relief and rescue operations,” an official said, adding that 693 government boats are also being operated across affected areas to facilitate movement and evacuation to safer locations.
According to officials, the Ganga is flowing above the danger mark at Digha and Gandhi Ghat in Patna Sadar, Hathidah in Mokama, as well as at Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Buxar and Munger. The Gandak is above the danger mark at Dumaria Ghat in Gopalganj’s Sidhwalia and at Hajipur in Vaishali. The Kosi has crossed the danger mark at Baltara in Khagaria’s Gogri and Kursela in Katihar. The Budhi Gandak is above the mark at Khagaria, while the Punpun is above it at Sripalpur in Patna and so is the Ghaghra at Darauli in Siwan.
“Despite the rising levels, continuous monitoring and administrative preparedness have helped contain the impact of the floods,” claimed the official, adding that district administrations have been conducting relief operations, including running community kitchens and setting up relief camps.
On Friday, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary conducted an aerial survey of the flood situation.
At a high-level meeting with officials, he further reviewed the flood situation, embankments and relief measures, directing officials to ensure timely delivery of relief and essential services to affected people.
District magistrates and superintendents of police in all affected districts were asked to remain in their jurisdictions, prepare lists of affected people, and provide immediate relief.
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Officials were also directed to ensure uninterrupted food and other supplies through flood relief camps and community kitchens, maintain continuous surveillance of vulnerable and low-lying areas, and have the Water Resources department continuously monitor embankments from Buxar to Bhagalpur.
Community kitchens have been set up in Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Patna, Vaishali and other districts.
Officials said light to moderate rainfall is forecast in the coming days.
Meanwhile, earlier this week, the state’s Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources department advised people against consuming unidentified or unusual- appearing fish reaching Bihar along with the floodwaters from Nepal.
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The advisory warned that “flood-displaced fish can become contaminated with bacteria, viruses and fungi after exposure to sewage, dead animals and other waste”, and urged people to avoid fish caught from floodwaters until conditions stabilise.
Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance.
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