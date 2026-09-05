Ganga above danger mark in Bihar, 33 rescue teams, 700 boats deployed

Partially submerged houses after the rise in Ganga water level, in Vaishali district on Friday. (ANI)

Bihar government has deployed 33 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in flood-sensitive districts as rising water levels in several major rivers continue to affect parts of the state, the Disaster Management department said on Friday.

“Six NDRF and 27 SDRF teams have been positioned in vulnerable districts and are on round-the-clock standby for relief and rescue operations,” an official said, adding that 693 government boats are also being operated across affected areas to facilitate movement and evacuation to safer locations.

According to officials, the Ganga is flowing above the danger mark at Digha and Gandhi Ghat in Patna Sadar, Hathidah in Mokama, as well as at Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Buxar and Munger. The Gandak is above the danger mark at Dumaria Ghat in Gopalganj’s Sidhwalia and at Hajipur in Vaishali. The Kosi has crossed the danger mark at Baltara in Khagaria’s Gogri and Kursela in Katihar. The Budhi Gandak is above the mark at Khagaria, while the Punpun is above it at Sripalpur in Patna and so is the Ghaghra at Darauli in Siwan.