Gandhians protest silently at six places in Bihar against Haridwar hate speech

As the nation commemorated Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, hundreds of activists from a Gandhian organisation protested silently at six places in Bihar on Sunday against the hate speech made during a Dharmasansad in Haridwar between December 17 and December 19 last year.

The Swarajpeeth Trust’s Bihar convener, Pranav Sanjiv, told the Indian Express that the idea behind the silent protest—held in Banka, Araria, Supaul, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga and Saharsa—was to counter hate with love and compassion. “All our activists observed a fast on Sunday. People of all religions were present in the satyagrah. We had duly informed the people behind the Dharmasansad as well, asking them to harm us if they wish to,” he said.

Sanjeev said that the protesters included 31 Muslims. “They (Muslims) are saying they treat Hindus, Sikhs and Christians alike. ‘Still if you (Dharmasansad) want to annihilate us, we are present before you. We would offer no resistance or lodge any complaint’,” he said.

The trust’s Banka convener, Bhola Prasad Yadav, said that any violence began with resistance. “But we believe in spreading love and compassion,” he said.

The protest, named Swarajdharma Chetna Satyagrah, lasted for a few hours and went off peacefully at all the six places. Though no speech was made, the trust’s conveners spoke to the media later.

Dharmapeeth’s Supaul unit convener, Pancham Singh, said, “It was heartening to see several Hindus joining our satyagrah. They hold that people of other religions are as much a part of this country as they are… Hindus activists say they should be killed before their friends from other religions could be.”