From Surat to Odisha, how Bihar link surfaces in major bank heists across India

“The growing cases of bank robbery in Bihar and other states suggested a major shift in the crime profiles to two major kinds—heists and cybercrime. Since local bank robbery gangs have been facing intense heat and state action, they have now integrated into inter-state gangs,” he told The Indian Express.

The Muzaffarpur link in the Surat State Bank of India robbery has exposed a growing pattern of bank heists involving criminals from Bihar, posing a new law-and-order challenge for the state.

Last week, the Gujarat Police traced a brazen bank heist of Rs 52 lakh in Surat to Patna’s Beur Jail, where Muzaffarpur native Kundan Bhagat has been lodged since last November on allegations ranging from extortion to gun running, with operations stretching from Nagaland to Gujarat.

But this is not an isolated case: the Bihar Police claim to have detected over half a dozen bank and gold heists with a Bihar link, suggesting a shift from “traditional” or localised crimes to more organised heists. The cases have also prompted the state police to set up a dedicated Bank and Jewellery Loot Cell under the Special Task Force (STF), which Director General (Special Branch) Kundan Krishnan says has “enough expertise not just to solve cases reported from within the state, but also from outside”.