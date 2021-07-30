scorecardresearch
Former Katihar mayor shot dead, four arrested

The incident took place at around 9.15 pm when Paswan was returning home after mediating a local matter.

By: Express News Service | Patna |
July 30, 2021 10:50:58 am
Ex-Katihar mayor Shivraj Paswan passed away while undergoing treatment at Katihar medical college. (Representational)

Former Katihar mayor Shivraj Paswan (47) was shot dead on Thursday night while he was returning home. Police have arrested four persons in connection with the case.

Police said the incident took place at around 9.15 pm when Paswan was returning home after mediating a local matter. Some unidentified assailants fired at him and he died while undergoing treatment at Katihar medical college.

Supporters of the former mayor staged latenight prorests and the police have deployed additional forces across the town.

