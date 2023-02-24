Forget English, Lakhisarai farmer shows the way to earn profit with mushrooms

Technology, incentivise, production, training. These were some of the English words used by Lakhisarai farmer Amit Kumar that irked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at a farmers’ meet in Patna on Tuesday.

“It is not England but Bharat”, Nitish reminded the 35-year-old farmer, who immediately said “kshama karein (pardon me)”, and delivered the rest of his speech in Hindi. The nervous farmer found some solace when the chief minister later said: “Jo aap keh rahe hain sahi keh rahe hain, lekin apni bhasha mein kahein (Whatever you are saying is correct but say that in your own language).”

The video of the CM giving the young farmer a piece of his mind went viral, bringing instant publicity to Amit, who said he would have like it better if his entrepreneurship skills and farming methods were as talked about as his English knowledge.

Amit, a science graduate with an MBA degree from Pune, and his wife Deepika Kumari, who has a BCA degree, have been engaged in mushroom farming in their 10 katha land (about 14,000 square feet) in Lakhisarai for the last three years.

Amit was among the 16 ‘progressive farmers’ who got an opportunity to interact with other farmers in the presence of the CM.

On the CM’s advice to him, he said it helped him realise he needed to connect with the farmers in their language.

“I used some common words which have become a part of our speech as we read both English and Hindi. But now I know I have to look for Hindi words for some words such as ‘incentivise’. As I am a mushroom farming trainer, I will ensure I reach out to maximum farmers,” Amit told The Indian Express.

Amit can also speak the local dialect Angika, spoken in Munger, Bhagalpur, Lakhisarai, Jamui, Purnia, Katihar and Araria with some variation.

A resident of a Rampur village near Lakhisarai, Amit is also a story of reverse migration. “After having worked with a start-up for 11 years in Pune, I returned to my village during Covid-19 outbreak. I wanted to do something here. After some research, my wife and I decided to get into mushroom farming,” he said.

For last two years, Amit and Deepika have been selling 80 kg mushroom daily with an annual turnover of Rs 25 lakh. “The best part about mushrooms is that it can be processed and sold as powder and in dried form too,” said Amit.

Mushroom farming is growing in Munger, Lakhisarai and Banka, more so after Tetia Bamber (Munger) mushroom farmer Veena Devi was felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi in 2022.

The function in Patna was attended by over 2,700 farmers from across the state. Of them, about 250 were ‘progressive farmers’, who have been using modern techniques, inter-cropping and specialised farming and making good profit.

The farmers’ meet was a pre-event to announce the state government’s fourth agricultural roadmap (2022-2027).