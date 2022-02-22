Fodder scam case: Shackles cannot dampen spirit, says Lalu Prasad Yadav

Soon after a Ranchi court sentenced him to five years in jail, RJD chief Lalu Prasad took to Twitter and said he takes his strength from the people and “shackles” cannot dampen his spirit.

“I have fought against injustice, inequality and dictatorial rule and would continue to do so…. Shackles cannot dampen the spirit of those whose strength is truth and who have the strength of the people,” he said in a tweet. His son and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said, “Lalu Ji has always respected the judiciary. But this is not the last verdict in this case. We will move higher court.”

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said: “Whatever happened, it happened after due court process… We had not filed any case against him. Some of those who had filed the case against him are in fact with him.” Though Nitish did not name anyone, he was referring to RJD national vice president Shivanand Tewari, one of PIL petitioners.