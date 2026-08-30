The five trends that explain Bihar’s cybercrime crisis

Bihar now ranks among India’s top states for cybercrime complaints and FIR filings, alongside Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. Four of its districts — Nawada (rank 2), Nalanda (rank 4), Patna (rank 7) and Sheikhpura (rank 15) — figure among India’s top 15 cybercrime hotspots.

The numbers tell a story of accelerating vulnerability. Between January 2023 and July 2026, cybercriminals defrauded 3,35,807 people in Bihar of Rs 1,490 crore — the state police managed to freeze Rs 299 crore of the amount. But what makes the data alarming is not the scale alone — it is the pace. Bihar recorded 68,931 cybercrime complaints in 2024. That figure nearly doubled to 1,17,812 in 2025, and 1,14,918 complaints have already been filed in just the seven months of 2026.

The data suggests Bihar’s cybercrime landscape has shifted from localised online scams to an organised digital threat. Five trends explain how.

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Ten hotspot districts

Ten out of Bihar’s 38 districts have emerged as cybercrime hubs — both as points of origin and as major target areas — each with a distinct fraud profile. Patna leads in digital arrests, investment fraud, UPI scams and phishing. The Nalanda-Nawada-Sheikhpura belt — widely regarded as the cradle of cybercrime in Bihar — is associated with OTP scams, fake bank calls, job and KYC frauds, fake customer care handles, and phishing. Jamui sees bank KYC and lottery scams; Muzaffarpur, social media and UPI fraud; Vaishali, financial fraud; Darbhanga, online banking fraud; Sitamarhi, SIM-swap schemes; and West Champaran experiences digital payment scams.

A 2024 Ministry of Home Affairs response in Parliament identified Nawada, Nalanda, Patna and Sheikhpura among the primary origins of suspect mobile numbers reported to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal between January and July 2024.

Villages as prime targets

Bihar is one of India’s most rural states — the 2011 Census recorded 88.71% of its population living in villages. As UPI, QR codes and mobile banking expand beyond cities, new vulnerabilities emerge at micro-touchpoints like banking correspondents, Customer Service Points (CSPs), and local digital kiosks. Rural youth are increasingly targeted by online job, gaming, investment, and loan scams, while social media and WhatsApp disputes frequently escalate into impersonation, harassment, and blackmail.

If urban Bihar is where fraud is often perpetrated, rural Bihar is where it most frequently lands. Cyber expert Abhinav Das, who works with Bihar Police on cybercrime awareness, points out that several hotspot districts have overwhelmingly rural populations. “Census data shows Nawada had about 20.04 lakh rural residents out of a total population of 21.91 lakh in 2011 — roughly 91.4% rural,” he told The Indian Express.

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He argues that the next phase of cyber safety must connect police response directly with schools, panchayats, farmers’ groups, self-help groups (SHGs), community radio, banking touchpoints, Common Service Centres (CSCs), youth networks, and local digital-service providers.

Revenge-driven crime

NCRB 2024 data flags personal revenge and enmity as a major cybercrime motive in Bihar — the state recorded 1,167 such cases, the highest among all states. A Bihar Police officer cautions against reading too much into the label. “Personal revenge and enmity is a broad NCRB classification. It should not be assumed that all 1,167 cases involved cyberbullying, morphed media or character assassination. The category encompasses a wider range of offences.”

Low digital literacy

Cheap 4G/5G data, combined with rapid smartphone adoption, has created a large pool of first-time Internet users with little digital safety awareness. Proximity to Jharkhand’s Jamtara — the hub of phishing and digital banking frauds in India, as per NCRB data — has also shaped Bihar’s fraud ecosystem. Local youth have mirrored its decentralised operational model and formed their own criminal networks. Fraud rings actively recruit school dropouts and unemployed youth aged 20–30, offering high payouts with low perceived risk. The post-Covid-19 push towards online banking, utility payments and government e-services opened further attack vectors.

The police response

Bihar Police has stepped up its response to this evolving digital threat. Inspector General of Police (Cyber Cell) Ranjeet Mishra told The Indian Express: “Now that we have a dedicated cyber cell, reporting of cybercrime is far more systemic and extensive than before. We encourage citizens to report incidents on the cyber portal immediately so defrauded funds can be frozen in real time. We have also introduced the Zero FIR facility specifically for cyber offences.”

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Mishra said authorities are cracking down on illicit SIM card Point of Sale (PoS) vendors and bank employees found complicit in opening mule accounts. “In Madhubani alone, 45 SIM cards were issued on a single ID,” he said, adding that Sheikhpura has since been removed from the national top 15 hotspot list.

Between January and July 2026, state police blocked 6,399 mobile numbers and 1,876 IMEI numbers through cyber intelligence operations, took down 2,809 social media URLs and permanently deleted 738 accounts. To counter the rise in offences, police launched ‘Operation Cyber Prahar’ through the Economic Offences Unit and opened specialised cyber police stations across all 38 revenue districts and railway police jurisdictions.