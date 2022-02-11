FIR against home superintendent for harassment, abuse; HC to hear the matter today

The Bihar government on Wednesday lodged an FIR against the superintendent of Gaighat (Patna) shelter home after the Patna High Court asked it why no FIR was lodged in the sexual abuse and harassment allegation of the inmates.

The HC would hear the case on Friday.

The court had taken suo motu cognizance of the matter after a video of a former inmate of the shelter home had gone viral. The purported video showed the girl leveling allegations against the shelter home superintendent about harassing inmates and also getting them exploited sexually by outsiders.

An FIR was registered at Patna Mahila Police Station against Vandana Gupta under IPC sections including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 328 (intoxicating someone with intention of causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354A (sexual harassment) and 450 (house tresspass) on the basis of a complaint of the former inmate.

The complainant had said in the FIR that ever since Gupta took charge of the shelter home as it superintendent, things worsened and four-five boys would be allowed to enter the shelter home with motive of sexually abusing inmates.

Earlier this week, the HC had said: “The aforesaid news… is yet again societal/collective failure and shame in not containing such offences, even after this state and the nation read about the happenings in Muzaffarpur.”