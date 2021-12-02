FIR against Bihar hospital after botched cataract surgeries

Days after botched cataract operations at a Muzaffarpur hospital resulted in 16 people losing their sight, the district administration has filed an FIR against a team of doctors and other staffers from Eye Hospital.

On 22 November, about 50 persons had undergone cataract surgery at a free medical camp organised by Eye Hospital, a leading private hospital in North Bihar. Of them, 26 had developed an infection resulting in 16 people losing their sight. The remaining ten have been undergoing treatment at SKM College and Hospital of Muzaffarpur and other hospitals of the state.

A team from the Bihar health department will be visiting the district today to further assess the situation.

Muzaffarpur Civil Surgeon Vinay Kumar Sharma said: “FIR has been lodged against the medical team that conducted surgery. There is prima facie violation of a doctor conducting more than 12 surgeries in a day. Besides, we are looking at other possible violations by the hospital.

Meanwhile, patients and their relatives have been demanding compensation from the hospital alleging medical negligence. Indira Laswan, whose husband Bharat Paswan was among those who lost sight, said: “Who will compensate for loss of an eye of my husband? Someone has to take responsibility for the lapse. My husband is sole bread earner in the family. Our future is dark now”.

The NHRC on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the matter and asked the Bihar chief secretary to submit a detailed report.

Bihar additional secretary health Pratyaya Amrit said: “The guilty would be brought to the book. We are taking stock of the situation”.