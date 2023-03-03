Father of soldier killed in Galwan gets bail, CM sets up probe team

The father of a soldier who died fighting in the Galwan Valley in 2020 got bail from a court in Vaishali district on Thursday even as the Bihar government set up a three-member probe team under the Superintendent of Police, CID (Weaker Section), to look into the matter. Raj Kapoor Singh was arrested on the night of February 25 and allegedly manhandled by the police over a dispute linked to the soldier’s memorial in Kajari Bujurg village in the district.

The probe team decision was taken following a discussion between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the issue on Wednesday.

Bihar Additional DGP (headquarters) J S Gangwar said, “We are looking into the alleged misbehaviour with Raj Kapoor Singh, the father of soldier Jay Kishore Singh, who was arrested on from his house on the night of February 25. Raj Kapoor Singh’s other son, Nand Kishore Singh, has alleged that his father was ‘dragged and forcibly’ taken to a police jeep following a case filed against him under SC/ST Act and IPC provisions for (allegedly) blocking a road to the aggrieved (complainant) Harinath Ram’s agricultural land and also intimidating him. Ram had lodged the complaint on February 23.”