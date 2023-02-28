Education, rural sector get top priority in Bihar’s Rs 2.61 lakh crore Budget

Education and rural development department got top priority as Bihar Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Tuesday presented Rs 2,61,855.40 crore Budget for financial year 2023-2024.

Of the total proposed budget expenditure of Rs 2.6 lakh crore, Rs 1 lakh crore has been earmarked for the ongoing and new schemes of various departments.

Presenting the Budget in the State Assembly, the finance minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “emulating several Bihar schemes”, including ones on tap water and electricity.

Education got an allocation of Rs 22,200.35 crore (22.20 per cent) followed by rural development department-Rs 15,193.19 crore (15.19 per cent), social welfare department – Rs 8,191.79 crore (8.19 per cent) and rural works department – Rs 7,950.27 crore (7.95 per cent). Health sector, which used to be among top three priorities in the state for several years, was down to fifth spot with an allocation of Rs 7,117.56 crore (7.12 per cent).

The finance minister announced that Patna Medical College and Medical Hospital (PMCH) would be elevated as a “world-class” hospital with 5,462 beds, in addition to the existing 1,762 beds.

Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) would get 1,200 additional beds. At present, the hospital has about 1,100 beds.

Choudhary said the government would create thousands of jobs in various departments. He, however, did not specify the budget proposed for it. Later, he told reporters that the establishment cost of new jobs would be part of the allocated budget for the current financial year.

The finance minister said the estimated fiscal deficit for 2023-2024 would be Rs 25.567 crore, which is 2.98 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). The outstanding debt to the state is estimated at Rs 3,24,762 crore (37 per cent of GSDP).

Reacting to the Budget, former deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said: “The Chief Minister should have thanked the Prime Minister for giving the state Rs 1,56,115 crore. The state budget has 60 per cent Central assistance, 18.83 per cent loan and 21.46 per cent state revenue.”