2 Indigo passengers on Delhi-Patna flight held for creating ruckus in inebriated state

Two drunk passengers travelling on a Delhi-Patna Indigo flight were arrested on Monday for creating ruckus in the aircraft, police told news agency ANI.

The two passengers were arrested by Patna Airport Police with the help of CISF after they created a ruckus on an Indigo flight in an inebriated condition. The arrest was made based on the written complaint by Indigo’s manager, the Patna Airport SHO told ANI.

The CISF took them into custody and later handed them over to the airport police.

This comes days after a man was arrested from Bengaluru for allegedly urinating on a co-passenger in an inebriated condition onboard an Air India flight. Shankar Mishra was on an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi last November when the alleged incident occurred.

Mishra, an employee of US financial services giant Wells Fargo, was sacked Friday in light of the incident. The company, announcing his termination through a statement, said it holds its employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and “we find these allegations deeply disturbing”.