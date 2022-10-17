Declared minor after 33 yrs of trial, Buxar farmer acquitted 10 years later

ON SEPTEMBER 7, 1979, Munna Singh of Buxar in Bihar was booked along with nine others, including his father Shyam Bihari Singh, under IPC sections 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon) and 307 (attempt to murder) in an incident involving a local shopkeeper. On October 11, 2022, Singh was acquitted due to lack of witnesses.

In between these two lines lies the unusual case of a 56-year-old man who faced trial as an adult for 33 years before it was finally decided in 2012 that he was a minor at the time of the incident.

“The juvenile board examined the case thoroughly. As there was no witness against Munna Singh, he was acquitted of the charges,” said A K Pandey, the juvenile justice board assistant prosecuting officer in Buxar.

According to Singh’s lawyer Rakesh Kumar Mishra, his client was only 13 and a Class 8 student when he was booked but he was not treated as a minor in the case till 2012 because of “tardy” investigation and “oversight”.

“During the course of trial by ACJM II court of Buxar, I casually asked Munna Singh his age. When he said he was 46 at the time, I calculated that he was a minor when the case was lodged. I successfully applied before the court to transfer the case to the Buxar juvenile justice board on November 1, 2012,” Mishra said.

Munna Singh, a farmer and resident of Chougai village under the Murar police station, says he spent about a month in jail but suffered “a lot of mental torture” during the course of the case — being branded an accused and making rounds of the court.

“I found it hard to focus and could not study. Bearing the tag of an accused for 43 years left deep scars in my mind… I am very relieved at my acquittal. Thank God, this verdict came during my lifetime,” he said.

Five of the accused in the case, including Singh’s father, died during the trial. Two people were convicted and two others acquitted in the case a few years ago by the Buxar court. Singh’s lawyer Mishra said the main reason for the delay in the juvenile board’s verdict was that it got shifted from Buxar to Patna, Ara and again to Buxar over the past 10 years.

“The juvenile justice board judge acquitted Munna Singh on October 11, 2022, after allegations against him were not proved. Not a single witness turned up against him whereas in the case of the other accused, witnesses had turned up before the Buxar civil court,” Mishra said.

According to the lawyer, the juvenile court saw merit in the plea of a schoolboy being “wrongly framed just because he was seen at the spot… he was just an onlooker”.

According to Munna Singh, he had returned home from school on the day of the incident and visited the site “out of curiosity”. “When police visited the site, I was also named as an accused… they said I was seen at the incident site,” said Singh.

His son, Rishikant Singh, who is the Chougai block pramukh, said: “The case against my father affected us. I joined the Army in my teens to support the family… I took VRS in 2014 and became Chougai block pramukh in the same year. My father’s case was a mental burden for the entire family. We are relieved now.”