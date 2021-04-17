Day after Patna High Court pulls up Bihar govt, 2 new Covid hospitals announced

A day after the Patna High Court pulled up the state government over reports of relatives of Coronavirus patients running “helter skelter” for admission in hospitals, the Bihar government on Friday designated two more hospitals as dedicated Covid hospitals.

The state government has also started oxygen generation plants at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and Nalandra Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) to meet the ever-increasing demand for oxygen.

An official of the state’s Health Department said: “While we have already declared Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) at Patna as dedicated Covid hospital, ANMCH at Gaya and JLNMCH at Bhagalpur would also function as dedicated Covid hospitals”.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting called by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with senior government officials.

The state government has also set apart 100 beds at the Rajendra Nagar Eye Hospital for Covid patients. Another 50 beds are likely be set up for Covid patients in Medanta soon, said the health department official.

A division bench of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Mohit Kumar Shah, while hearing a petition on Thursday, sought a status report from the state’s Health Department saying: “Nonetheless, the Constitutional Courts are duty bound to invoke the powers of judicial review and cannot afford to overlook palpable violation of fundamental rights of life and equality of citizens enshrined under Articles 21 and 14 respectively of the Constitution of India.”