Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Dalit man made to lick spit in Bihar’s Samastipur, case registered after clip goes viral

The police said the incident took place in the Chak Habibpur village on October 21.

The Bihar Police Thursday registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly making a Dalit youth lick spit for having an inter-faith love affair in Samastipur district. An FIR was lodged on the basis of a viral video, the police said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Samastipur superintendent of police (SP) Hriday Kant said, “We have lodged a case under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (provoking breach of faith) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against unknown persons. Prima facie, it appears to be a fallout of an inter-faith love affair.”

The SP added the case has been filed at the Vibhutipur police station entirely on the basis of a video clip and on the statement of a village chowkidar. “Neither the purported victim nor anyone else from the family approached the police,” Kant said.

The purported video shows two people asking a youth to lick spittle. A person in the background is heard warning the youth to not be seen near the house of the girl.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 09:44:34 pm
